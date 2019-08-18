Fire in Bangladesh leaves 10,000 homeless

Updated: Sun 10:02 PM, Aug 18, 2019

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CNN) - In the capital of Bangladesh, a large fire roared through a Dhaka slum Friday night.

The flames destroyed about 80 percent of the district. It left an enormous field of ash and debris. (Source: CNN)

It left around 10,000 people homeless, according to a Bangladeshi official.

The mayor of the city’s northern district hugged and tried to console the victims at a temporary shelter. He said more help is on the way.

