At 9:20 this morning, BRFFD responded to a multi-unit residential building fire in Brockway.

On arrival, command found heavy smoke showing from the first floor of the building. BRF Engine 1 arrived and began an immediate aggressive interior attack. They encountered heavy fire conditions inside the apartment.

Other arriving units ventilated and checked for fire extension in the 2nd floor and adjacent units.

The fire was declared controlled & extinguished at 9:54.