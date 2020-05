On May 6th at 4:53 p.m., the Black River Falls Fire Department put out a structure fire in the Town of Komensky after using 1,171 gallons of water.

Upon arrival, the BRFFD found a shed with heavy smoke and flames and put out the fire. There were a total of 18 firefighters on the scene and they were there four 1.5 hours.

The fire cause remains under investigation at this time and there was no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.