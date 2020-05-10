Fire results in extensive damage at Eau Claire home

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at an Eau Claire home around 5:21 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the report, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Sharon Drive at a 2-story single-family home.

Officials say the fire was contained to the room of origin with smoke and water damage throughout the basement.

The home's residents had evacuated when the fire department arrived.

The fire department is estimating the damage to be around $20,000 and the fire remains under investigation.