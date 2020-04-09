Fire twirler entertains residents at Altoona assisted living facility

It's hard for any group activities to take place during the COVID-19 outbreak, but an area assisted living facility worked to heat things up... literally.

A fire twirler was brought in by The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona for its residents.

The performance happened outside each side of the building so residents could go on their balconies to watch.

The owner of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens says the assisted living facility is trying to find creative forms of entertainment, which includes chick hatching, traveling cupcake and ice cream carts, and even singing on each floor.