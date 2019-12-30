Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:25 PM, Dec 30, 2019

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) - A man who trained others in his Texas church to use firearms to protect the congregation fatally shot a gunman seconds after he opened fire during a service.

Jack Wilson, a volunteer security member and former deputy reserve sheriff, helped stop a shooter at a Texas church. (Credit: CNN)

Jack Wilson fired a single shot, quickly ending the attack that killed two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.

More than 240 congregants were in the church at the time.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton identified Wilson on Monday.

Paxton also hailed the state’s gun laws, which allow weapons in places of worship.

Authorities identified the gunman Monday as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen of the small nearby city of River Oaks.

