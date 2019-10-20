Firefighter falls off roof while battling flames

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A firefighter lost his footing and tumbled off a roof while fighting the fire at a one-story home in Los Angeles’ Sun Valley neighborhood Saturday night.

An official said the firefighter wasn't seriously hurt. (Source: LOUDLABS/CNN)

An official said the firefighter wasn't seriously hurt.

Crews managed to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes.

A couple and their child live there, but there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus