Firefighters: Lightning strike starts home fire in Sparta

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported house that got hit by lighting at 4402 State Highway 16 in the Town of Sparta at 02:08 am on 4-11-2019

When Fire Chief Mike Arnold arrived on scene the occupants were outside in a nearby garage and advised they heard a loud noise followed by their smoke detectors going off and they lost all power to the house. The home had fire in the basement and on the first floor and attic area and an area where a TV tower was located on the west side of the house. Crews were able to extinguish all the fires and ventilate the home and check for hot spots. The home was extensively damaged and the owners are staying with family. The home is insured and the fire department was assisted by the Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Dept., Excel Energy and the 911 Dispatch Center.

Chief Arnold said in his 50 years on the Fire Department had never seen a lightning strike cause this much damage to a home.