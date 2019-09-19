Firefighters honored at Eau Claire memorial event

This morning, dozens of fallen United States firefighters were honored and remembered at a memorial ceremony in Eau Claire.

Local first responders have celebrated those firefighters every year for nearly three decades.

Jamie Burkhardt, who serves with the Eau Claire Fire Department, was a part of today's honor guard.

Each firefighter's name is read aloud and a bell is rung.

The ceremony is to remember those who sacrificed their life in 2018 while in the line of duty.

“In the fire service, we're a family. It's nice to have a special day where we can sit down and gather as a family to recognize those people who have fallen in the line of duty, and appreciate the members who are with us today”

So far this year, 34 firefighters have died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

