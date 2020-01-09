Firefighters rescue missing dog from frozen pond in Massachusetts

Updated: Thu 3:39 PM, Jan 09, 2020

AMESBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – Firefighters rescued a runaway dog that ran onto a frozen pond and found itself on thin ice over the weekend.

The frightened pit bull ran onto the thin ice of Clarks Pond and fell through. (Source: Amesbury Police Department)

A video posted on the Facebook page of the Amesbury Police Department shows firefighters TJ Poussard and Mike Sweeney jumping into the water to save the life of a pit bull named Navia.

She had been reported missing several hours earlier when an officer spotted Navia and tried to catch her, but she bolted and ran onto Clarks Pond.

Once she was rescued from the ice-cold water, Navia was warmed up and returned to her owners.

