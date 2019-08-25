Firefighters battle La Crosse structure fire

Officials say it happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 5th avenue south.

Upon arrival, first responders say heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. The fire department says the fire traveled from the first and second floors, through the attic. Officials also say there was an active gas leak during the fire which was shut off by Xcel energy at the meter from falling debris. No injuries were reported and all residents were able to safely exit the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

