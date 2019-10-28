Firefighters: structure seems to be total loss after fire

Black River Falls Fire Department says they believe a structure is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday.

Officials say the structure sustained heavy fire and heat damage, and it appears to be a total loss. The fire damage estimate is not known at this time.

Dispatched were paged at 11:46 a.m. for a fire on Wren Lane in the town of Adams. Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours and had 18 firefighters fighting the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation but the department says a chimney pipe through an exterior wall is suspicious in nature.

