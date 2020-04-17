Firehouse Subs donates to healthcare professionals and first responders

Firehouse Sub franchisee owners are partnering with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in donating meals to area healthcare workers and first responders.

Local franchisee Jerry Hagen has donated meals to the COVID-19 screening team at Marshfield Clinic, officers at State Patrol Headquarters, ICU and ER Scared Heart Hospital staff and Altoona Fire and Rescue Department.

The company says through the foundation, they have been able to provide 33,000 meals since March 18.