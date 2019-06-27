Firework safety for July 4th

We're one week away from the Fourth of July and fireworks season.

To avoid any unnecessary injuries while out celebrating with fireworks, local police departments recommend adult supervision when lighting sparklers and fountains, and having a bucket of water nearby.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly half of injuries caused by fireworks are burns.

Most injuries happen to hands and fingers.

"A lot of people are running around with bare feet and that's why we suggest having that bucket of water immediately nearby. Because if you or your kids are running around with bare feet and there's a hot stick from a sparkler or a spark does hit the ground that's still hot, an ember, and you step on it you can get a pretty severe burn," said Captain Jason Melby, with the La Crosse Police Department.

In both La Crosse and Eau Claire, fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal.

Sparklers and fountains are legal.