Fireworks: What you need to know before you buy

The Fourth of July holiday is less than a month away. Before people go out and buy fireworks Eau Claire police want you to know what is legal and illegal to use.

If you live in the city of Eau Claire, you can purchase and use fireworks that are legal under state statue and ordinance.

No exceptions will be made for illegal fireworks.

For Eau Claire County residents, you are encouraged to check with your local township about what is legal and obtain a permit before you make a purchase.

"Pretty much anything that shoots up in the air or gives a loud boom is going to be considered illegal,” said Bridget Coit with Eau Claire police. “The smoke balls, your snakes and some of your low shooting fountains are completely legal and you are able to enjoy within the city.”

Coit said sparklers are also legal depending on the size.

Police say after receiving more than 100 noise complaints last year, the city took a zero tolerance approach on illegal fireworks.

If you are found to be using illegal fireworks, you could receive a citation.

