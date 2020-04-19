First COVID-19 related death in Clark County

Clark County Health Department is confirming the first death in Clark County associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The death was of an elderly resident.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer.

COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, and that’s why it’s important that we all work together to help prevent the spread of this illness.

To date, over 4,000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there has been over 200 deaths in Wisconsin.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers has extended the Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel and urges individuals in the State of Wisconsin to stay at home or their place of residence until May 26, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.

“Please know the health and safety of all community members is our highest priority. Please stay home. We are working tremendously hard to protect you. By staying home and following Governor Evers’ order, you are helping to save lives. Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience during this difficult time. We will get through this together,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer.

Clark County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health care providers to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed.

Case counts in Clark County will be updated on the Health Department’s Facebook page, and on the Clark County website. For additional updates and resources, residents are encouraged to monitor the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the

latest information and guidance