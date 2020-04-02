First Covid-19 Death Confirmed in Winona County

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that a Winona County resident has died from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). While the County expresses its sympathy to the family and friends for their deeply personal loss, this further reinforces the need to work harder to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents are foremost in our minds, and the County remains committed to protecting our residents,” said County Administrator Ken Fritz. “We are using every County resource and tool available to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The County’s various departments and emergency management are working together with other local government and community partners on contingency plans to care for and house a significant increase of sick residents in the coming months. Emergency departments have closed their operations to the public and adapted their procedures to avoid close contact to limit any potential spread or transmission. Although County buildings remain closed to the general public, many County services remain available, and the County continues to actively communicate with all residents about public health best practices, behavior, and activities during COVID-19.

