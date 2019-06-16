First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire invited pets to service on Sunday.

If you've ever wanted to bring your pet to church, Sunday was your day.

The First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire held its 18th annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday.

From dogs to rabbits, any pet that was brought to the service received a blessing from Rev. Kathryn Reid Walker.

The event has been running for 18 years and Walker has been doing the services for the past four.

Walker talked about how it was the church's responsibility to bless those that bless us every day.

"First Presbyterian Church is an earth care congregation”, Walker said. “We have this designation through our denomination which means that we especially try to be conscious about caring for the earth and all its creatures. One of the ways we do that is by celebrating the animals in our life and taking time to bless them as they have been a blessing to us."

Walker says the objective of the event was to increase engagement with the church and attract people that maybe would not come otherwise.

She also said that the event was one of her favorites because she loves meeting all of the animals.

Walker thanks all of the people in the congregation that helped set up the event and can’t wait until next year.

