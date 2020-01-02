First baby of 2020 born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

Catie Hagedorn of Eau Claire is the mother of the first baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire in 2020. Hagedorn's daughter, Frances (Frankie) Rachel Hagedorn, was born at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Hagedorn, who works as a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer, had planned Frankie's birth with her wife, Rachel Hagedorn. Unfortunately, Rachel passed away before Frankie was born. Catie Hagedorn's mother and mother-in-law both served as her support through her 29-hour labor at the hospital.

"The sun came out as I was pushing," Hagedorn says. "It was like Rachel was there."

Frankie weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.

