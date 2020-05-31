First cases of COVID-19 related syndrome that affects kids suspected in Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin is investigating the state's first suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a COVID-19 related syndrome that affects kids.

MIS-C is a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Health officials say MIS-C has been seen in some kids who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19. No cases have been identified locally.

HSHS Sacred Heart ER Doctor, Joe Williams says while doctors are still learning about MIS-C, it's rare and parents should call their pediatricians if they are concerned about symptoms in their kids.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, symptoms of MIS-C vary but can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet and red eyes but especially a prolonged fever.

Williams says MIS-C is similar to Kawasaki disease which also affects kids.

"I would just say to use your better judgement so I'd say if your child is running around with usual activity, it is not likely to be this multi system inflammatory syndrome," Dr. Williams says.

The cases at Children's Wisconsin were reported to DHS. The hospital is working with a team of pediatric experts to help identify and treat kids with suspected cases of the syndrome.

MIS-C was first identified in the U.S. in late April. According to health officials, most kids with MIS-C have recovered with brief hospital stays and in some cases, kids recovered at home.