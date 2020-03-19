WATCH LIVE: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Health Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Chippewa County.

Health officials say this person was exposed while traveling and is now doing well and is following the guidance of the health department.

“We have been preparing for this day, with the help of our community partners. We continue to work closely with DHS and monitor the situation in Chippewa County,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Director/Officer. “We want to remind the public to be prepared, but do not panic.”

