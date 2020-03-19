WATCH LIVE: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County.

The health department says this person traveled outside of Wisconsin and likely had exposure in another state. They are also working to identify anyone that person may have come in contact with and are working to quarantine those individuals for the next 14 days.

The person who tested positive has also been self-quarantined since the travel, according to the health department.

