First death related to COVID-19 in Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department is reporting their first death in the county that was related to COVID-19.

Director and Health Officer Sharon Nelson says this individual was a male in his 70's who also had multiple underlying health conditions.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual. We continue to take this virus seriously,” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer of the Department. “This loss is a reminder of how important the Safer

At Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents.”