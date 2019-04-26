First responders learn how to treat our pets in unique training session

Paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement from across Wisconsin are learning how to treat critically injured animals--including police K-9s and family pets.

Demand for emergency animal training has surged since Green Bay K-9 Pyro was stabbed April 7. Pyro's doctors say Green Bay police officers used their training to help save the critically injured K-9's life.

On Thursday, more first responders received training to save animals at Fox Valley Technical College. It's the only place in Wisconsin that provides this type of training.

A new law in Wisconsin allows emergency responders to render first aid to injured domestic animals. That is, if they feel comfortable and are trained to do so.

The training teaches first responders how to restrain an injured dog, stop bleeding, treat wounds, give oxygen and apply CPR.

"We teach them how to make oxygen hoods or tents out of whatever they have on their rigs," says Lyn Schuh, public relations and marketing director at Fox Valley Animal Referral Center. "We just kind of come in and we're showing them, you know how to do it on a human, this is how you'd need to modify it to do it to a dog or a cat or a bird or a rabbit."

The first responders are trained to deal with human injuries, but they say animal care is not that different. However, the key is knowing animals may respond differently to being restrained.

"It's very similar, but a human reacts the way we expect them to, and dogs can react a different way in stress, so learning how to restrain a dog in those stressful situations is the key thing here," says paramedic Lt. Brett Jansen of De Pere Fire Rescue.

The most vital part to treating pets is knowing their immediate needs.

"It's the matter of life and death in most situations, especially with bleeding and shock. You need to be able to treat immediately and respond immediately before you transport, in most cases. If you don't stop bleeding, everything else after that really doesn't matter," Schuh says.

Dr. Lisa Peters and her operational K-9 Medical Team at Fox Valley Animal Referral Center hold the classes for first responders. They're the same doctors who worked on K-9 Pyro after he was stabbed.

The doctors have seen more interest in training since Pyro made the news.

"Our class limit is supposed to be 10, and we haven't had a class less than 20 for the past three classes, so the interest level and awareness is going up," Schuh says.

The first responders can sign up to learn additional skills, like administering an IV, during an advanced course this fall.

Dogs in the class are trained for veterans with PTSD in the Got Your 6 Program. It allows students to learn on all breeds and sizes.

"Just for them to even have the comfort level to know they've got the training that they could react if needed in the field, that's what's going to create success in the end," Schuh says.

