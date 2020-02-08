Lake Wissota holds fishing fundraiser for UW-Eau Claire

Lake Wissota was full of ice fisherman Saturday for the 7th annual Jigs Up Ice Fishing Contest.

Jigs Up is a joint event by UW-Eau Claire Athletics, UW-Eau Claire Recreation and Facilities and the Lake Wissota Lions Club. Anglers hit the ice Saturday morning at seven, hoping to land the biggest fish. The event is the largest fundraising event for UW-Eau Claire Athletics. Athletic Director Dan Schumacher said the event has grown into a community event.

“Ice fishing is, of course, a cultural thing in Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest,” he said. “I think people are willing to open up their pockets and donate and buy these fish tickets, raffle tickets, donate prizes, because it is truly a community event. We're bringing the whole Chippewa Valley together."

Thousands of dollars in prizes were up for grabs, including a two-year lease on a brand new 2020 Ford F-150 truck. Prizes were also awarded to the fisherman with the heaviest Northern Pike, Walleye, Bass and Panfish.