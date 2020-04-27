Fishing season opens despite COVID-19 pandemic

Fishing season begins the first weekend in May and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fishermen are encouraged to make their ways to Wisconsin waters as long as they practice social distancing.

Fishing is allowed under Governor Evers' Safer at Home order but Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director is encouraging people not to travel far to fish.

"Staying close to home, staying with your household group and doing things in a way that ensure that physical distance is the best way to go about something like fishing," Giese says.

Fishermen are asked to fish only with people in their households and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

Even with the spotlight on COVID-19, Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden, Jacob Holsclaw says those looking to reel in some fish should also brush up on general safety.

"We just want to make sure people are safe out there," Holsclaw says. "We are gonna be checking things like fishing regulations and boat licenses to make sure people are safe that way."

Holsclaw recommends people make sure their boats are registered and checked for safety. He also recommends having flotation devices on board.

Fishermen will also need fishing licenses which can be obtained online through the DNR website since offices are closed.

