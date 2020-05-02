Wisconsin fishing season opens with social distancing guidelines

While the opening day of fishing season is a big deal in Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resource Secretary Preston Cole said there are a few new rules to keep in mind, before you make that first cast.

According to the DNR, over one million Wisconsinites have a fishing license. Wisconsin also ranks third in the number of out-of-state fishing licenses in the county. Saturday, about 20 anglers were on the banks of Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire, trying to land that big catch.

“It is the fisherman's holiday here in the state of Wisconsin,” Cole said. “The number one rule when getting into our outdoors, is to stay close to home. It's really just that simple. Get on the water in your own community. Your own community is where you shop, where you go to church, where your kids go to school."

Local fisherman Justin Meier said he does not need to travel far to fish.

'I usually stay in Eau Claire,” Meier said. “Mostly all of Half Moon.”

He said even for opening day, number of people out fishing Saturday was unusual.

“There is probably half of this,” he said. “There are a bunch of really avid anglers out here, but I think most of it is the stress and stuff from everything going on.”

William Nutt said he loves fishing at Half Moon, because he usually has good luck.

“It's been a good lake to fish for us,” he said. “We're from Bloomer and there are not lakes up in that area.”

Nutt said he had caught four fish in about 20 minutes and landed another bass another during the interview.

“He's going in the bucket, yep,” Nutt said.

The DNR said although people may have always gone to a certain spot for opening weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for anglers close to home.

“We have about 15,000 lakes and about 84,000 miles of rivers and streams in Wisconsin,” Cole said. “There has to be a river or stream or a lake close to you.”

The DNR also said that people are still required to have a fishing license this year and that wardens, like Matt O'Brien, will still be making contact with anglers to make sure they have one. O'Brien said it is really easy to get a license with the Go Wild website.

“We were lucky or fortuitous a few years back when we switched to the Go Wild licensing system,” O'Brien said. “It really created a lot of flexibility for people to be able to buy license products on the fly, remotely from their mobile phones or from their computers at home.”

He also said that wardens will be using low or no-contact methods of checking licenses and for people be patient while loading and unloading from a boat dock.

Cole said that if anglers are willing to make small sacrifices now, like finding a new fishing spot close to home, it could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our hope is that one day in the near future, we will be outdoors doing the things we most often love to do,” Cole said. “Fish, hunt, hike and recreate in the outdoors. That day will come.”

He said that being out in nature is good for both physical and mental health

"Life's trials and tribulations can cause drama. We know that being outdoors softens that drama,” Cole said. “That walk in the park, the fishing opportunity, to lay in the grass and gaze at the clouds roll by, calms us down.”

If you do not have a fishing license but would like to purchase one from the DNR, click here.

