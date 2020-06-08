FitELITE ends affiliation with CrossFit

FitELITE has cut ties with CrossFit after CrossFit CEO and founder Greg Glassman made insensitive comments on Twitter regarding the death George Floyd and COVID-19.

After the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted a picture with the text "Racism is a Public Health Issue", Greg Glassman replied with a tweet that stated "It's FLOYD-19".

FitELITE sent out a press release on Monday saying in part "We cannot sit silent and make the FitELITE Family complicit in the actions and comments of CrossFit or any organization not looking to make real, lasting change. Silence is the fuel needed to stoke the fires of racism and social injustice in our great country. Coming together, taking a stand in unity with like-minded people and organizations is the only way to effect change. Discontinuing our affiliation with CrossFit is where we start to stand up and use our voice." (The complete press release is available below).

FitELITE is located on Mall Drive in Eau Claire.

Here is FitELITE's release on ending their affiliation with CrossFit:

As we enter our third week back together inside the walls of FitELITE, we have reflected a lot on everything that has been going on. We've faced and will continue to face a global pandemic with the emergence of COVID-19. Through the months away from FitELITE, our family stuck together, supported one another, and has emerged stronger in spirit and mind.

Today, however, we write this with sadness in our hearts, but hope for the future. We have core values as a business and as individuals that have been deeply violated and we cannot and must not sit silently.

We've been a CrossFit affiliate for over 10 years now, but today that ends. We have disaffiliated from CrossFit in light of recent comments and actions from CrossFit HQ as it relates to COVID-19 and social and racial injustices in our great country. We know many will be wondering how this will impact the experience at FitELITE. We're here to tell you that it won't.

Why have we ended our relationship with CrossFit? When we really look at the core values of FitELITE, the decision becomes very simple and easy. In recent years, CrossFit HQ has become very smug and seemingly condescending. While uncomfortable for us, we believe in much of the methodology of the brand we've been a part of for over 10 years and have been able to overlook these imperfections.

The people of FitELITE are hardworking and humble. The people of FitELITE work to grow every day and have gratitude for the gifts of each day. The people of FitELITE have strength of character and have compassion for others. This is who we are. When we are faced with a situation in such stark contrast to these values we are obligated to take action.

FitELITE is an inclusive space for all to feel safe and welcome. Where the only thing you are asked for is your effort and attitude. When you step inside the walls of FitELITE, everyone is welcomed and cared for unconditionally. Recent comments and actions tell us that the CEO and founder of CrossFit and the CrossFit brand do not share these values.

We cannot sit silent and make the FitELITE Family complicit in the actions and comments of CrossFit or any organization not looking to make real, lasting change. Silence is the fuel needed to stoke the fires of racism and social injustice in our great country. Coming together, taking a stand in unity with like-minded people and organizations is the only way to effect change. Discontinuing our affiliation with CrossFit is where we start to stand up and use our voice.

Some may be wondering what this means for the experience at FitELITE. In all reality, it won't change anything. Our name remains, our programming remains, and our FitELITE Family remains. All of us, dedicated to creating an experience to help every person we come in contact with live the life they desire. LIVE LIFE. HAVE FUN. AND MOVE.

We are still here for everyone and that will never change. We reflect individually on how we can have a positive impact on ourselves, our families, and our communities. We must continue to grow and understand the issues facing our great country. We must continue to work hard to be better people and practice the humility required of us to have constructive dialogue. We must continue to grow our character and exemplify our values especially in times of challenge. We must be grateful to live in a country that allows us to have freedoms we cherish and have compassion for those that don't live in the same circumstances many of us are blessed with.

If you have any suggestions or input on how FitELITE may get involved in making real change, we are always open. Please send us an email, text message, phone call, or chat with us at the gym.

With deepest love and respect for all,

Shane, Dave and the FitELITE Team