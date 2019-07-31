Fitness fanatics start free community workout in Eau Claire

What first started out as a group run for Global Running Day on June 5, turned into so much more for a local group of fitness fanatics. The group, Alive by 715 has a goal of making fitness fun, free and social.

So each Wednesday, the group from Eau Claire gathers at the UW-Eau Claire campus to create a workout environment for community members of all ages and abilities.

Alive by 715 begins their workout at 6 a.m. on Wednesdays and invite any community members to join in for free. The workout is open to anyone of all ages, fitness levels and capabilities.

Organizer, Chris Klesmith says he believes everyone has a right to be healthy and wants to support any community members in their fitness goals, no matter what they are. If you are interested in joining in the workouts, all you have to do is show up at the UW-Eau Claire campus mall at 6 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.

