Five are injured after one-vehicle crash

A one-vehicle crash left two with serious injuries and three others injured.

Officials say alcohol, speed and lack of safety restraints are all believed to be factors in the crash.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle appeared to have left the road, gone airborne and crashed into a wooded area.

It happened Monday around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 54 and Brockway Road in Jackson County.

The two with serious injuries were flown to the hospital, while the other three were taken by ambulance.

The case is still under investigation.

