Five people injured in Vernon County crash

Five people are injured with three people taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff says the incident happened Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 14 and State Highway 27 in the town of Franklin, south of Viroqua.

According to the sheriff, 79-year-old Joyce Hunter turned left onto State Highway 27 in the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Darlene Goodpasture. The sheriff says Goodpasture was unable to avoid hitting Hunter’s vehicle and ended up in the ditch.

Goodpasture had two passengers in her vehicle including a three-year-old child. Hunter had two passengers in her vehicle as well.

Three people including Goodpasture, the three-year-old and one of Hunter’s passengers were taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident report from the sheriff says all five were injured.

US Highway 14 was reduced to one lane for about an hour while crews were on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

