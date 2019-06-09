Flag burning ceremony held in Lake Hallie

Flags were retired with dignity and respect on Sunday.

A flag burning ceremony was held at Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie to honorably discard retired, worn out, and tattered flags.

According to the US flag code, burning is the preferred method of disposing an American flag.

Sunday’s event aimed to raise awareness about the code and celebrate the time that the flags served.

Retired Air Force veteran, Jim Gunderson, took part in the ceremony and is glad that the event was open to the public.

"That's why we're doing this publicly so that people do know and that they don't just throw them in the garbage when they are no longer serviceable”, said Gunderson. “When they are no longer presentable, return them to a legion post or somewhere so they can be taken care of properly."

For more information on flag recycling, you can contact your local VFW legion post.

