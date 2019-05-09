Flag raising at Flynn Elem. for National Blue Ribbon Award

A new flag was raised Thursday at Flynn Elementary School in Eau Claire.

The flag is to recognize Flynn for winning a National Blue Ribbon Award last year - one of eight schools in Wisconsin to do so.

The award recognizes schools for overall academic excellence or progress in achievement across the country.

Flynn's principal says the honor caps a couple of years of hard work, which he says will continue.

"We're not done. I mean, this is just one step in many steps that we're going to continue to take, and ensure that the kids at Flynn and across the district get a world-class education. That's what we're about," said Principal Adam Keeton.

Flynn Elementary is the third school in the Eau Claire Area School District to receive the honor since the program started in 1982.

Memorial High School won it in 1983 and Locust Lane Elementary got it in 2011.