Flags at half-staff today to remember Officer Hetland

Gov. Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Patrol Officer John D. Hetland of the Racine Police Department, who tragically died in the line of duty on June 17, 2019. The order is effective beginning immediately and ending at sunset on the date of interment.

“The people of Wisconsin mourn with the Racine community that Officer Hetland served faithfully for over 24 years," said Gov. Evers. "Officer Hetland was a loving father and son, a valued member of his community, and leaves behind an honorable legacy of service. His heroism and bravery will never be forgotten.

