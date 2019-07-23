Flags flown at half-staff for John Paul Stevens

Photo: Michael Holzworth / DoD
By  | 
Posted:

Wis. (WEAU) -- United States flag and the State of Wisconsin flag are to be flown at half-staff nationwide out of respect for Associate Justice John Paul Stevens who died July 15.

The President of the Unites States says flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise July 23 and ending at sunset.

 