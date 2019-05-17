Flags lowered in honor of Durand firefighter

Gov. Tony Evers today authorized Pepin County to lower the United States and the State of Wisconsin flags to half-staff as a mark of respect for Firefighter Kyle R. Hayden, who was a volunteer firefighter of the Durand City Rural Fire Department and faithfully and honorably served and protected the people of Durand and the state of Wisconsin. The order is effective beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on May 20, 2019.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kyle R. Hayden, a volunteer firefighter, and valued member of his community who was just getting started in his career of service to the state of Wisconsin," Gov. Evers said. "Kathy and I are keeping the Durand City Rural Fire Department and the Durand community in our thoughts during this difficult time."