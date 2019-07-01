Thunderstorms are expected to develop and train along a front stalled out near the I-90 corridor. Rainfall amounts through tonight are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches, with amounts near 5 inches possible in the watch area. The watch is in effect for locations along and south of a line from Redwood Falls, to Belle Plaine, to Hastings in Minnesota and over to Eau Claire, WI. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Eau Claire, Pepin, and Pierce.

* From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. 1 to 3 inches of rain expected, with isolated amounts near 5 inches possible

* Flash flooding is possible along area streams, as well as in urban and low-lying areas.

* AFFECTED AREAS: PEPIN ... PIERCE ... EAU CLAIRE

Instructions:

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.