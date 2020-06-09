Flash flooding hits western Wisconsin

Every time we have the possibility of flooding, you hear the phrase turn around don't drown.

Eau Claire County officials want to stress that people should not drive through flooded roads, because it is nearly impossible to tell how deep the water truly is.

As rain continues throughout the night, the city of Eau Claire is also announcing that the Chippewa River Trail behind Hobbs Ice Arena and the UWEC Fine Arts building will be closed effective Wednesday.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh says his team has been tracking this post tropical depression for days.

"Really a lot of the work we do is very similar to what we do when there's a severe weather event, risk of tornadoes or even a spring flooding and whatnot. I got a group list of all the different public works agencies, fire chiefs, police chiefs, municipal administration, and a variety of other partners and really just doing a lot of messaging of 'hey this is what's going on'. Here's the prediction, the outlook, so that nobody is blindsided by it," he said.

The storm on Tuesday was a rare one, the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

One of only a handful of times a tropical storm has made its way to Wisconsin.