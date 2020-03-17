March 16-20 has been declared Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Wisconsin Emergency Management says last year was the wettest year on record for many Wisconsin counties.

ReadyWisconsin and the Department of Health Services are encouraging everyone to assess their flood risk and learn to protect themselves before, during, and after a flood.

“Flooding causes millions of dollars in damage every year to private and public property in Wisconsin, destroying homes, roads, and farmers’ crops, said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell L. Williams, Ph.D. “That’s why planning ahead is so important. It protects lives and property.”

