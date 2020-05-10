Florian Gardens continues Mother's Day brunch tradition

The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire usually hosts an annual Mother's Day brunch. This year, they kept the tradition going but in a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of enjoying the garden's food and scenery at the complex, the gardens sold around, 800 meals for pick-up.

Non-perishable food items were also collected at the event to be donated to Feed My People Food Bank.

Some meals were even sponsored to be donated and delivered to area hospitals, healthcare providers and essential workers.

"Mother's Day has always been a tradition for us and of course we enjoy having all the people come out and enjoy the gardens," says Dave Burke, owner of the Florian Gardens. "The gardens are a big part of bringing mom and grandma out along with having some wonderful meals here but with the COVID-19 today, we have to do things a little differently."

Burke says it was a busy day handling orders. They gave out about 20 meals every five minutes to keep space in the lines.