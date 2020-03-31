Florida family creates virtual Disney vacation at home

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A family, determined to have a magical day at home, got creative after their Disney trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.

John and Gina Carlisle gave their 5-year-old and 2-year-old sons, and their 10-month-old daughter a special virtual day at Disney.

"We were planning on a Disney trip since we moved to Oklahoma from Orlando. And we were super bummed that we actually did not get to take it because of everything that’s going on,” Gina Carlisle said.

They pulled out all the stops with face-painting, a character-themed breakfast and their own park-inspired attractions.

They all dressed up in Disney gear and wore their magic bands as they ate Mickey-shaped pancakes and waffles surround by plush Disney friends.

After that, it was on to the attractions.

The parents played YouTube videos of the rides on their TV and used their creativity to make it immersive for the kids.

“We used things we had at home like our laundry basket and their Disney dolls,” Gina Carlisle said. “Things like that, being creative with the things we have.”

The virtual Disney day was a big hit with her kids, Gina Carlisle says. She says that families can create similar experiences for their kids, all that’s needed is imagination.

