Florida man arrested for burglary minutes after leaving jail

Casey Lewis, 37, was booked on charges of burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen property after police say he burglarized cars in the jail parking lot. (Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 1:47 AM, Apr 07, 2019

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man was re-arrested within minutes after he was released from jail for burglarizing cars in the jail's parking lot.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail Thursday, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail.

Lewis was booked inside the jail on burglary charges and then released a second time that day on bond.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports Lewis originally was brought to the jail on a grand theft charge.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Lewis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus