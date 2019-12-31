Florida man crashes into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say

Gavin Lee is accused of crashing his pickup into a bar and stealing a Dr. Pepper. (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:20 AM, Dec 31, 2019

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - It didn’t matter that Re-Rack Sports Bar was closed when Gavin Lee arrived Friday morning.

Deputies in Bay County said Lee wanted a Dr. Pepper and he wasn’t going to be denied. Lee allegedly rammed his Ford F-250 into the business’ front window, then climbed inside.

Once inside, he dug into a cooler and satisfied his craving for Dr. Pepper, deputies said.

Authorities told WMBB that Lee didn’t immediately flee. Instead, he reportedly sat at a table and finished his soda.

Investigators said Lee had a handgun in his pocket when they found him, so he’s facing an armed burglary charge.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus