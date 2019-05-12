Florida man didn’t like wife’s ‘disrespectful’ tone, so he shot her in the face, police say

De Baere faces a premeditated murder charge and is being held without bail at the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. (Source: Broward County Jail)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 9:29 PM, May 12, 2019

PLANTATION, Fla. (Gray News) - With his wife’s blood still splattered across his legs and on his boxer shorts, Fernando De Baere told Plantation police officers he had shot her in the face once or twice Wednesday night.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, De Baere and Marisa Sherman had been arguing about her interaction with a former coworker. DeBaere, 73, told police he took issue with the “disrespectful” way she was talking to him.

When she wouldn’t stop, De Baere got his .38 revolver. From three feet away, De Bare aimed at Sherman’s face and pulled the trigger, police said.

When it was over, he put the gun away and went to a neighbor’s house to confess. The neighbor called police.

Responding officers found the 47-year-old still sitting upright on the sofa with a bullet wound to the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the murder weapon in a closet. They said the chamber was missing two shell casings.

De Baere faces a premeditated murder charge and is being held without bail at the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus