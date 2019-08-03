Florida man jumps in canal, pries his dog out of alligator’s jaws

Updated: Sat 9:08 AM, Aug 03, 2019

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A man didn’t hesitate to jump into a canal in Sarasota County to rescue his dog from an alligator.

A neighbor took a photo of the alligator believed to have attacked a chocolate lab. (Source: Kelley Ann Ayers via WWSB)

An officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that the man was inside his house and his chocolate lab outside, when he heard a commotion coming from the canal behind his home.

The man rushed outside to find his dog in the canal with an alligator. Without pausing, the man jumped into the canal and pried open the gator’s jaws to rescue his dog, pulling the dog to safety.

Both the man and the dog were injured, but FWC says their injuries are minor and both are going to be OK. The man took his dog to a veterinarian to be checked out.

The gator, believed to be between 6- and 8-feet long, remains in the canal. A neighbor managed to snap this picture of the gator under the water on Thursday:

A trapper was going to attempt to relocate animal.

Copyright 2019 WWSB via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at mysuncoast.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus