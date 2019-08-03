Florida man jumps in canal, pries his dog out of alligator’s jaws

A man didn’t hesitate to jump into a canal in Sarasota County to rescue his dog from an alligator.

A neighbor took a photo of the alligator believed to have attacked a chocolate lab. (Source: Kelley Ann Ayers via WWSB)

An officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that the man was inside his house and his chocolate lab outside, when he heard a commotion coming from the canal behind his home.

The man rushed outside to find his dog in the canal with an alligator. Without pausing, the man jumped into the canal and pried open the gator’s jaws to rescue his dog, pulling the dog to safety.

Both the man and the dog were injured, but FWC says their injuries are minor and both are going to be OK. The man took his dog to a veterinarian to be checked out.

The gator, believed to be between 6- and 8-feet long, remains in the canal. A neighbor managed to snap this picture of the gator under the water on Thursday:

A trapper was going to attempt to relocate animal.

