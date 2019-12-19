Florida man pays 36 families’ utility bills

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man made some families in his neighborhood very joyful this holiday season.

Michael Esmond, who owns Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas, said he paid off the utility bills for 36 families in Gulf Breeze.

The people he chose to help were at risk of having their power disconnected.

It cost Esmond $4,600 to take care of the debts.

"I was hoping I could set a standard for companies that are about the size of mine ... we can still do something and give something back,” Esmond said.

He said he knows what it’s like to fall on hard times and be unable to pay the bills.

Instead of receiving late notices, the 36 households received cards notifying them of Esmond's act of kindness.

Esmond hopes his generosity this Christmas will inspire other people to do good as well.

