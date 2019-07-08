Florida man says lighting firecrackers under child’s bed is a ‘prank gone wrong’

Matthew Morrison was arrested for allegedly setting off a firecracker under a 9-year-old's bed as a prank. (Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Mon 10:49 AM, Jul 08, 2019

OKALOOSA CO., Fla., (CNN) - A Florida man is taken into police custody for what is being called a "prank gone wrong."

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Morrison threw firecrackers under the bed of a sleeping 9-year-old girl.

The homeowner says Morrison lives in a tent nearby and broke into the house with the fireworks Saturday.

Morrison was chased out of the house with a stick and arrested shortly afterward. Police found methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

The girl said she was scared by the explosion, but she did not appear to be injured.

Morrison is facing numerous charges including burglary, child cruelty without great harm, and possession of a controlled substance, according to WJHG.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus