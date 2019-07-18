Florida man tries to steal car, can’t drive stick shift

Jaylen Alexander is accused of trying to steal a man's car, but he couldn't drive stick shift. (Source: Orange County, Fla. Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Thu 9:04 PM, Jul 18, 2019

(CNN) - A would-be car thief in Florida was thwarted by his own inability to drive a stick shift.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's office, Jaylen Alexander, 25, tried to steal an elderly man's car while the man was placing his walker in the trunk.

Alexander allegedly attacked the man, jumped into the car and locked the doors, but when he tried to drive away, he stalled multiple times.
Alexander had to abandon the vehicle.

Authorities say he stole another car a few minutes later, but was eventually arrested across town.

Alexander has been charged with carjacking, battery on a person age 65 or older and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus