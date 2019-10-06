Florida man with toy rifle prompts lockdown at 3 colleges

Updated: Sun 9:57 PM, Oct 06, 2019

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say reports of a man with a gun led to the lockdown of three college campuses in South Florida before officers determined that it was nothing more than a toy.

Davie police tweeted a picture of the yellow, orange and green plastic rifle early Friday, hours after the campuses of Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern College and Broward College were placed on lockdown.

Lt. Mark Leone says a student had told officers she saw a man with a gun on FAU’s campus at 9:26 p.m. About a half-hour later, Florida Atlantic officials tweeted that a man with a rifle was sighted near the baseball field.

Police converged on the area west of Fort Lauderdale and found the man with the toy. FAU then issued an all-clear message.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
