Florida men poured beer in gator’s mouth, police say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) - Two men are facing charges after authorities say they caught an alligator and poured beer into its mouth.

Timothy Kepke and Noah Osborne have been charged after a video allegedly showed them pouring beer down an alligator's throat.

Police arrested Timothy Kepke and Noah Osborne last week.

The arrests came in response to an August complaint to wildlife officials about a video of the incident on social media.

The video appears to show Kepke attempting to get a small alligator to bite his arm. When it did, Kepke poured beer down the animal’s throat.

